One step closer for extension at Mulroy College in Milford

Mulroy College in Milford has had initial project approval for a significant extension under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

It's for 8 new classrooms, 7 SET rooms, 2 science rooms, a graphics room, an art room, a music room and a multimedia room.

In a statement Minister Charlie McConalogue says that progression of this extensive project is good news for the Milford community, for the staff, students and parents of the school and will add to the significantly to the capacity of the school and to the community.