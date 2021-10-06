Meeting to be held in bid to address Bogside traffic issues

An onsite meeting has been held over whats been described as several road traffic issues in the Bogside area.

Constant gridlock at peak times is leading to parking issues for residents while air pollution is also said to be worsening.

Despite a 'keep clear' box being installed in the area two years ago, problems are continuing and while the need for a one-way system has been identified, there has been little progress on the project.

Local Cllr Patricia Logue, who has met with representatives on the ground, says a workable solution must be found: