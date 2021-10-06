DCC to seek new legal advice on block purchase protocols

Donegal County Council is to seek further legal advice on how protocols can be put in place to ensure that the Council do not purchase any products from quarries that are known to have supplied defective materials.

It follows a discussion today which saw the reconvened July and September meetings in the Aura Leisure Centre adjourned and moved online following some heated exchanges.

The meetings reconvened online this afternoon after the in-person meeting at Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny was adjourned when the Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray asked Cllr Frank McBrearty to leave the meeting.

It follows heated exchanges during the intial discussion on whether the council can legally refuse to do business with companies who have supplied blocks affected by Mica.

Cathaoirleach Jack Murray repeatedly asked Cllr McBrearty to leave if he did not sit down. Cllr McBrearty refused, calling on Cllr Liam Blaney to withdraw comments he had made, and demanding apologies for comments he claimed had been made about him by another member at an earlier online meeting.

That meeting was then abandoned.

When it reconvened online, Cllr Murray said legal advice was that Cllr McBrearty should be admitted to the online meeting. In the event, he did not do so, and independent Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig left the meeting in protest.

The decision to seek new advice was then taken, with Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher saying if the law is the problem, then it needs to be changed.