On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell is joined by the owner of Emerald Guitars in St Johnson, Alistair Hay.

A six-month stay in the US in 1994 was to prove life-changing, and four years later Alistair made his first guitar from carbon fibre.

He currently employs a team of 34 and has plans to further expand the business that exports 80 percent of its production to the US.