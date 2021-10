Buncrana Roads Policing Unit in conjunction with a local tyre centre are offering a free tyre check to raise awareness in relation to the importance of regular tyre maintenance

Today is #TyreSafetyDay and gardai says regular tyre checks can save lives on the roads.

Gardaí and tyre experts will be at the Supervalu carkpark, Cockhill Road, Buncrana between 2-4pm today.