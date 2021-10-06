AIMS warns failure to allow birth partners during pandemic is having knock-on effects

The Association to Improve Maternity Services (AIMS) is calling on the Minister for Health to publish the risk assessments underpinning the continuing maternity care restrictions for partners in labour.

It says that some units have ensured the continuous support of a nominated birth partner all the way through labour but other units are not compliant with the current guidance.

Dr. Krysia Lynch is Chair of AIMS.

She says the failure to allow partners to attend birth during the pandemic is having knock-on effects: