Former Housing Minister Damian English says a 100% Mica Redress Scheme is very close.

He says a Government decision on a revised Mica Redress Scheme, and a solution, he believes can be secured which addresses the deficiencies in the current scheme.

While admitting the 90/10 scheme was not fit for purpose, Minister English told today's Nine til Noon Show that he is confident full redress will be forthcoming for affected homeowners: