Pringle seeks Mica commitments before budget is finalised

There's increasing pressure on the Government to make provision for full Mica redress in next week's budget.

The Dail has heard that leaks prior to the publication of the Working Group Report on the grants scheme went down like the Titanic in Donegal and elsewhere.

Deputy Thomas Pringle has described the report as a sham, a rehash of previous analyses, and effectively a can-kicking exercise.

Responding on behalf of the government, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said people would have answers within weeks.

Deputy Pringle pressed for a definitive answer as to whether or not the Budget will include 100% redress, saying it's concerning that the government's response will not be reflected in its spending plans for the next year..........