North west clubs in underage cup draws

The EA SPORTS National Underage League of Ireland Cup semi-final draws were completed on Monday.

Both Finn Harps and Derry City have teams still involved in different cup competitions.

At U-14 level - Finn Harps will host Cork City in their semi final while both Harps and Derry got home draws in the U15 cup semi finals.

Harps have been paired with Shelbourne and Derry will play Cork City.

Derry are also still involved in the U-19 Enda McGuill Cup, they play Shamrock Rovers in their quarter final tie with the winners at home to either

Treaty United or Athlone Town.

Meanwhile the draw for the EA Sports Women's U-17 national cup semi final was also made, the Donegal Women's League who going so well this season have been drawn away to Peamount United in their semi final.

Cork City will play Galway in the other semi final tie.