Met Eireann issue weather alert for Donegal

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for wet conditions along western coasts until Saturday morning.

The alert is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal and Connacht.

The forecaster is predicting a band of rain to come in from the Atlantic, which is expected to stall over western counties on Thursday and Friday.

The advisory will be updated tomorrow, with warnings possible.

Forecaster with Met Eireann Elizabeth Coleman says there will be very wet conditions over the western half of the country: