Six geese and a number of tools have been stolen during a burglary in Letterkenny on Monday night last.

Between 8pm and 11pm on Monday September 27th, an unlocked shed in the Coolboy area was entered and a number of items including; two chainsaws, a hedge trimmer and two shovels were stolen.

Geese were also present at the property of which six were stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Coolboy and Illistrin areas to contact them in Milford.