Gardai in Donegal have issued a warning over the illegal use of fireworks.

As Halloween approaches, parents are being asked to speak to their children about the risks associated with fireworks.

Igniting an illegal firework, throwing an ignited firework at a person or a property and possessing illegal fireworks with intent to sell can incur a fine of up to €10,000 and 5 years imprisonment.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh says it can be very distressing time of year for people: