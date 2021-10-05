Garda investigate three road collisions in Donegal

Gardai in Donegal are appealing for information about three road collisions in recent days.

A car and motorcycle collided in Buncrana on Wednesday morning last outside Buncrana, a car bicycle and van collided outside Ballybofey on Saturday morning, and a wing mirror was damaged in a hit and run incident outside Raphoe yesterday.

At ten to eight on last Wednesday morning, a motorcycle and car collided at Umricam, Buncrana. Both are believed to have been travelling in the direction of Drumfries. The motorcyclist was treated in hospital for non life threatening injuries

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. Their number is 07493 20540.

On Saturday morning last at Mc Grory's Brae outside Ballybofey, there was a collision between a van, a car and a pedal cycle, all of whom were travelling towards Donegal Town. The cyclist was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating, their number is 0744 91 67100.

Letterkenny gardai are also investigating an incident at twenty to nine yesterday morning at Carnowen, Raphoe, in which a motorist driving towards Raphoe in a blue Passatt reported his car was hit by a dark blue car travelling in the opposite direction. It's believed that the other driver was female and she failed to stop at the scene.

