The Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town has been approved to proceed to tender for an extension under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The school has been approved to tender for a new classroom including an assisted user WC and a canteen.

In a statement Minister Charlie McConalogue says that the progression of this project is good news for the Donegal town community, for the staff, students and parents of the school and will add to the capacity of the school.