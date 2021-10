A member of the Defective Blocks Working Group doesn't believe the document submitted by Department of Housing Officials represents the hard work of the homeowners on the working group.

Officials have recommended a 100% Mica Redress Scheme is not granted to Mica affected homeowners.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show this morning, Eileen Doherty, who is an affected homeowner and member of the working group believes officials had their own agenda all along: