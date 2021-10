Gardai in Milford are appealing for information after a car parked overnight in Falcarragh was damaged.

Sometime between 8pm on Saturday night last and 9am on Sunday morning, the rear window of the car which was parked in a car park behind a business premises in the Main Street area was smashed with a rock.

Nothing was taken from the car during the incident.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Gardai in Milford.