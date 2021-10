Jason Quigley's dream of fighting for a world title is about to happen.

After lots of speculation about deals been done, Quigley versus Demetrius Andrade for the WBO World Middleweight title was confirmed by Golden Boy and Matchroom today.

Quigley (19-1, 1KOs) will face ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (30-0, 18KOs), at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 19 - live worldwide on DAZN.

Oisin Kelly caught up with Jason following the announcement: