‘Strong National Development Plan for Donegal’ – Minister McConalogue

Minister Charlie McConalogue believes the National Development Plan which has just been published is a strong plan for Donegal.

As predicted, the plan will focus on the development of a number of key road projects in Donegal.

The plan commits to €35 billion of infrastructure spending on transport throughout the country until 2030.

That includes funding for the Ballybofey Stranorlar Bypass, the Letterkenny to Manorcunningham Bonagee Link project and the Manorcunningham to Lifford Dual Carriageway.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says the objective of the plan is ensuring flagship investment projects in Donegal continues: