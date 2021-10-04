Questions raised as to how Lifford Hospital was allowed to deteriorate

Questions have been raised over how Lifford Community Hospital was allowed to deteriorate to such a state as highlighted in a recent HIQA report.

The inspection found a series of non-compliances at the hospital, including the failure to carry out roof repairs demanded by HIQA two years ago.

The facility is currently closed to carry out such repairs.

The Chief Officer of HSE CHO1, John Hayes has confirmed that a funding submission has been made for required works to be carried out at the hospital.

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District Councillor Gerry Crawford has given this a cautious welcome: