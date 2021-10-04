Plans for walking & recreational trails project nearing final stages

Plans for a walking and recreational trails project in Donegal are nearing the final stages.

The Atlantic Area Trail Gazers Project aims to determine the impact of significant investment on walking and recreational trails across the Atlantic Area on sustaining rural communities and will explore innovative ways that this impact can be enhanced.

The project includes trails in locations from 'Inch Levels' in Donegal to Portugal.

As the Project now enters into its final year, partners from across the Atlantic Area met online in recent weeks where detailed planning for the final year of the project continued.