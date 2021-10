Paddy McShane claimed the National Senior Elite Flyweight title on Saturday night after he beat Paudraic Downey 3-2 via a split decision.

The win is the first Senior Elite title for Letterkenny ABC since Eamon Coyle won the Super Heavyweight title in 1982.

President of the Donegal Boxing Board Peter O'Donnell told Frank Craig Paddy got a great award for all his hard work...