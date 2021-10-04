NI Protocol under discussion at Tory party Conference

The leader of the DUP's told the British Prime Minister that "it's time for action" on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Jeffrey Donaldson met with Boris Johnson at the Tory party conference this morning.

His party's already threatened to collapse Stormont by next month if issues with the protocol aren't resolved.

Meanwhile, during his conference speech, Britain's Brexit Minister David Frost threatened to invoke Article 16 of the deal, which would allow the UK to suspend aspects of the protocol unilaterally.........

The European Commission's refused to get drawn into a war of words over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Spokesperson Daniel Ferrie insists the EU is still working to find a solution to the controversial section of the Brexit deal................