Momentum builds ahead of second 100% Mica Redress protest on Friday

Momentum continues to build ahead of a second 100% Mica redress demonstration planned for Dublin on Friday.

The demonstration will begin at 12 noon at the Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square and from there, affected homeowners and supporters will proceed through the city.

A number of businesses across Donegal have announced that they will close to enable as many people as possible support the protest.

The PRO of the Mica Action Group, Michael Doherty is urging those who can to make the trip to Dublin to show the Government that they haven't gone away.

In terms of the recommendation made by the Department of Housing officials on the Defective Blocks Working Group that 100% redress not be granted, Mr Doherty says they will be submitting their own recommendation of that report: