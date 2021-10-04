Former soldier on trial for attempted murder in Tyrone

The trial of a former British soldier will begin later, over charges relating to a fatal shooting during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

80-year-old Dennis Hutchings has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974.

27 year old Mr Cunningham was shot dead as he ran from an army patrol near Benburb.

Mr Hutchings, who will appear before a Belfast court, has been an outspoken campaigner against the prosecution of military veterans who served in Northern Ireland.