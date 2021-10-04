€165 billion National Development Plan to be launched today

The Government will launch its revised, €165 billion National Development Plan this afternoon.

Cabinet Ministers are gathering in Cork to sign off on the plan for capital spending over the next decade.

The National Development Plan was due to run to 2027 but the Government decided to revise it in part to factor in newer 2030 climate targets.

While it sets out capital spending across the economy, much of the attention will be on transport infrastructure, which is expected to make up €35 billion of the €165 billion euro spend over the next decade.

All Government parties were trying to claim wins over the weekend.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for ensuring no road projects from the previous plan were ditched this time out, and the Green Party for getting an extension of the commitment for a 2:1 spending breakdown of public transport in favour of road infrastructure.

The NDP is expected to commit to the Metrolink from Swords to Dublin City Centre, though no clear commitment on a timeline for the much delayed project.

It's also expected to commit to a BusConnects programme for Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

The Cabinet will meet at UCC this morning, before launching the NDP at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in the afternoon.