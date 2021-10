It's another packed DL Debate podcast with Brendan Devenney. This week Brendan talks with Peter Campbell on the latest happenings in the Donegal Senior Football Championship while there is also match reaction from Rory Kavanagh and the Donegal man in charge of Tyrone side Owen Roe's - Paddy Campbell.

Brendan is also joined by London based coach Michael Boyle.

Listen to the DL Debate presented by Brendan Devenney in association with Sara's Kitchen at Sister Sara's Letterkenny...