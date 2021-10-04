Dangerous road crossing behaviour quite common among children

A recent survey has found that dangerous road crossing behaviour is quite common among children.

The study, funded by the RSA, is looking into the behaviour of children on Irish roads and the relationship with their parent’s behaviour on the roads.

I’m getting in touch to see if you would be interested in speaking to Maggie Martin, former Road Safety Authority research officer, who has recently conducted some new research with the School of Psychology in Trinity College Dublin.

The first stage of the research surveyed 1,100 children in Ireland aged 11 and 12 years old.

The research found that:

Over half of 11- and 12-year-olds (57%) admitted to getting halfway across the road and having to having to run the rest of way due to traffic.

Two thirds (60%) don’t wait for traffic to stop fully at a crossing before crossing the road.

A quarter (25%) have run across the road without looking to get a ball.

Children of this age are back at school and are at an age where they are usually more independent.

However adults around these child age group are being called on to be aware of how their own road safety behaviour is influencing children of this age.

Participants are being sought for the next stage of the research aims to explore the link between parent and child road safety behaviour.

If you would like to take part in the study, please visit the following link:

https://tcdecon.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_56DRDJOTDPksLJA