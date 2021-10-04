Broadband rollout in Inishowen ‘outrageous’ – Cllr McDermott

The Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has described broadband rollout in Inishowen as outrageous.

It's after a number of residents in rural parts of the peninsula have been told it'll be 2026 before they receive fibre broadband to their homes.

It means that it'll be five years at least before the area is supplied with an adequate service.

Cllr Martin McDermott says it's ironic given the fact that some services are now only operating online, yet some people don't have access to basic broadband in the first place.

He has described the situation as shocking: