Appeal over weekend hit and run in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information regarding a hit and run road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The collision happened on the Glenshane Road close to Burntollet Bridge between the hours of 2.30am and 2.45am on Sunday morning.

A blue or navy coloured vehicle is believed to have been involved in this collision and may have suffered damage to the front driver's side. This vehicle was last seen driving towards the city.

If anyone has any information which could assist police in their inquiries please contact Strand Road through 101.