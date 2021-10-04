Another solid weekend for Irwins at BSB

Irwin racing headed to Donington Park for Round 10 of the BSB. Friday morning saw autumn sunshine with a cold track and both Irwin brothers enjoying fast pace with some of the fastest times in their respective Championships. The sunshine was shortlived with a weather warning in place for saturday with torrential rain.

Rhys Irwin on the Appleyard Macadam Yamaha UK Supersport was first to brave the hazardous conditions with limited visibility to finish an incredible 5th place in Race 1 Saturday morning which he backed up on the Sunday with 8th.

'This was one of the worse weather conditions that I have ever raced in, and the first time I have raced this bike in the cold and wet. Saturday race was just a case of staying on. It was the same for everyone and was just carnage. I couldn't see much of the track with the spray from the other racers and it was dangerous but I managed to stay on and finish 5th. Sunday's race was very fast on a cold track, the full grids this year has upped the pace so I am coming home with consistent top ten finishes and good points for the Championship'.

Older brother Caolán also had a good solid weekend on his R&R Yamaha R6 qualified on row three of the grid was fastest on Sunday morning practice. Setting the pace in the Sunday morning race in 3rd position clipped the kirb and ended his day in the Medical Centre. 'There was unreal rain here on saturday and cold track but I love it here and was able to set the fast pace. My visit to the medical centre was not planned but it ended OK and I am ready for the last round at Brands in two weeks time'.

Thanks as always to team sponsors Garry Cooney Moto World Letterkenny, Wesley Regan, James Gallagher Oasis Bar and Northwest Classic Customs, Denis Sheridan, Motorcycling Ireland, Mondello Park and Charlotte Rachardson.

The team heads to Brands hatch for the last round of the Championship in two weeks time