Those working from home could be able to claim more tax breaks for heating and electricity under proposals from the Tánaiste.

The Business Post is reporting that Leo Varadkar wants to increase the allowance from 10 percent to 30 percent of bills.

However it only applies to the room where the work is taking place and just for the days when work is happening at home.

HR expert Mary Connaughton from CIPD says it can be a lot of effort to claim: