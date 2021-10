Paddy McShane of Letterkenny ABC was crowned the National Senior Elite Flyweight champion last night beat Paudraic Downey 3-2 via a split decision.

McShane is Letterkenny ABC's first National Senior Elite Champion in 39 years and the first boxer from Donegal to win a National Senior title since 2017 which was won by Carigart Boxing Club's Maeve McCarron.

Frank Craig spoke with Paddy at the home coming on Sunday afternoon.

Frank also got the thoughts of Paddy's father Rory...