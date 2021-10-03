Rally Reaction: Callum Devine & Kevin Eves

Callum Devine and Brian Hoy successfully defended their Harvest Rally title by winning the 2021 edition of the event held in the Donegal Town and Frosses areas.

The Derry man drove his Fiesta R5 superbly to win by 9.7 seconds from the Fiesta WRC of Declan Boyle and James O'Reilly.

Callum told Kevin Glendinning he was delighted to get the win after a big battle with the returning Boyle:

Pettigo's Kevin Eve's and Chris Melly were the top modified two wheel drive car.

After nearly two years out it wasn't a bad days work for Eves.