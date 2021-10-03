Jason Quigley’s world title shot announcement is close

Donegal's Jason Quigley is set for the biggest fight of his professional boxing career.

It's understood an agreement is in place for Quigley to fight Demetrius Andrade for his WBA world title in Boston on Friday 19th November.

Team Quigley's media officer Chris McNulty has told Highland Radio Sport "that an announcement is close".

Speculation about an agreement to fight has been rife for weeks but it looks like the deal is done and the main event on the DAZN fight night in New England will be confirmed very soon, possibly as early as Monday.

Quigley has been linked to the fight since May when he called out the champ following his win over Shane Mosley Jnr.

While in recent weeks Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn revealed Quigley was the front runner to take on the American who is undefeated in thirty professional fights.

Jason will go to the states with a 19-1 record and the chance to claim a world title.

An announcement on Quigely v Andrade seems imminent.