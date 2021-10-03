Draw details for Round 4 of Donegal SFC & Intermediate Quarter Final

The draw has been made for round 4 of the Donegal Senior Football Championship as well as the Intermediate Quarter Final.
The Senior Football draw can be viewed below:
St Michael's v Killybegs
Termon v MacCumhaills
Milford v St Naul's
Bundoran v St Eunans
Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill
Aodh Rua v Ardara
Glenfin v Four Masters
Kilcar v Gaoth Dobhair
The Intermediate draw can be viewed below also:
Naomh Brid V Naomh Columba
Naomh Mhuire LR V Dungloe
Fanad Gaels V Naomh Columba
Cloughaneely V Malin
Diarmaid Doherty has the details of both draws...