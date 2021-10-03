Draw details for Round 4 of Donegal SFC & Intermediate Quarter Final

The draw has been made for round 4 of the Donegal Senior Football Championship as well as the Intermediate Quarter Final.

The Senior Football draw can be viewed below:

St Michael's v Killybegs

Termon v MacCumhaills

Milford v St Naul's

Bundoran v St Eunans

Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill

Aodh Rua v Ardara

Glenfin v Four Masters

Kilcar v Gaoth Dobhair

The Intermediate draw can be viewed below also:

Naomh Brid V Naomh Columba

Naomh Mhuire LR V Dungloe

Fanad Gaels V Naomh Columba

Cloughaneely V Malin

Diarmaid Doherty has the details of both draws...