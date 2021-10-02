Tributes paid to former SDLP Councillor Jim Clifford

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has paid tribute to former SDLP Councillor Jim Clifford who passed away yesterday evening.

Mr Clifford, from Creggan, was one of the SDLP's longest serving councillors, serving as an elected representative in Derry from the 1980s-2014.

In a statement, party leader Colum Eastwood described Jim Clifford as a grafter who made significant sacrifices for peace and the people of Derry over a long and proud period as an elected representative.

“He was part of a generation of community leaders who saw injustice and refused to look the other way.

“He stood with John Hume in some of the most difficult days of our peace process, even when doing so meant he became a target for intimidation, threats and violence. There's nothing that would have stopped him.

“My thoughts and prayers, and those of SDLP members in Derry, are with Jimmy's family and wide circle of friends at this difficult time. I hope they find comfort in the immense good that he did throughout his life and the many people he helped.”

Councillor Patricia Logue has also expressed her condolences at Mr. Clifford's passing.

“I spent many years on Derry City Council with Jim working on behalf of people across the city. He was a tireless worker.