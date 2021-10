There's been a crash near the Twin Towns this morning.

The collision involving a car and cyclist happened at McGrorys Brae in Ballybofey at around 8.30am.

At least one person has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardai are at the scene and have confirmed that there is a stop go system in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and approach the area with caution.