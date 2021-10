The Government's being accused of dragging its heels on redress for Mica families.

Aontú Leader Peadar Toibín says after first committing to 100 per cent redress for them, that commitment has been thrown in doubt.

A government working group report suggests it could cost the state 3.2 billion euro and recommends covering remediation works but not full demolition of homes.

Deputy Toibín says the state itself is to blame for what happened: