Government funding needed for Donegal Rape Crisis Centre – Pringle

The Donegal Rape Crisis Centre should not have to rely on donations for its important work.

That's the view of Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle who is calling on the Government to ensure adequate funding for the centre.

The centre provides crucial free and confidential services to people across Donegal and in surrounding areas.

Deputy Pringle, who visited the centre yesterday and met with staff, says that fundraising is a constant concern for the facility.

He believes that the Government must step in and provide additional supports for the vital work that they do: