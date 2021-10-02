Gardai in Donegal issue safety warning as dark evenings set in

Gardai in Donegal have issued a safety warning as the dark evenings set in.

They say with nights closing in and the weather deteriorating, its more important than ever to implement a number of measures on the county's roads.

Gardai are asking the public to please remember when out walking, cycling or running that although you can see the traffic that the drivers may not always see you.

They are advising people to wear hi-vis vests, armbands and jackets and ensure that when you are going out on or near a public road, that you are highly visible at all times.

Cyclists are being reminded to check their bicycle lights are working before going for a cycle.

Motorists are being urged to ensure that the lights on your vehicle are all in good working order.

For those who have trailers, Gardai are asking to please ensure that lights and reflectors are all in place and that they are in good working condition.