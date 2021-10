There were defeats for all four North West sides involved in All Ireland League action on Saturday afternoon.

Letterkenny Rugby Club were beaten 10-8 by Cavan in the Ulster Championship Division 3 whilst elsewhere in the league, Strabane were beaten 26-22 against Belfast High School.

While in Division 2C City of Derry went down 23-19 away to Tullamore and Skerries beat Omagh 42-29.