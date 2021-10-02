CMO urges people to continue following public health advice

The Chief Medical Officer is urging people to continue following public health advice as we move into the winter months.

This includes wearing masks while in retail or hospitality situations and on public transport, and staying at home if you have cold-like symptoms

Dr Tony Holohan is also encouraging anyone who isn't yet fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

As of yesterday 87 percent of people aged over the age of 12 in Ireland are fully vaccinated.

Dr Holohan says as people spend more times indoors its important to stay mindful of public health measures: