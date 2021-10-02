Ardara win appeal – Ulster rule in their favour

Ardara have been successful with their appeal at provincial level and their result over Bundoran in championship stands.

The Ulster Hearings Committee went in favour of Ardara after they highlighted a misapplication of the rules by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee.

Ardara were appealing the CCC's ruling to replay their round one senior championship game, after they found Ardara had breached the substitution rules in the original game in September.

The Ulster decision means the two points won by Ardara stand and there will be no replay.