Watch: Harps Reaction – Ollie Horgan & Shane McEleney

A brace from Tunde Owolabi gave Finn Harps a point in their 2-2 draw on Friday night with Dundalk.

Owolabi hit the games first goal on 19 minutes and would then level the tie with over twenty minutes remaining.

In between those, Dundalk scored twice in 60 seconds in the second half as Michael Duffy and a Patrick Hoban penalty gave them the lead.

Both sides did have chances to win it but a point a piece was the outcome.

With St Pat's beating Drogheda 1-0, Harps moved into joint 6th in the Premier Division on 37 points with the Drogs, Dundalk are two back on 35 and then Waterford in the relegation play off spot have 32.

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty the point was better than nothing:

Shane McEleney said apart from a manic five minutes it was a good point: