The Taoiseach says a report delivered to Government on the Mica redress scheme is not the final word on the matter.

It recommended covering the cost of remediation works, but not the full cost of demolition of homes.

Campaigners have demanded 100 per cent redress, saying they don't have confidence their homes can be fixed without full demolition.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says further consideration will be needed: