Watch: Rd 3 Championship Preview with John Gildea

Round 3 of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship starts tonight with Ardara playing Kilcar at Pearse Memorial Park.

Wins this weekend for Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar, Glenswilly and Naomh Conaill will be enough for a place in the quarter finals while whoever wins in Highland's feature game on Sunday between St Eunan's and Aodh Rua Ballyshannon will also secure a last eight spot.

On this weeks preview Oisin Kelly was joined by former Dr Maguire winner with Naomh Conaill John Gildea.



