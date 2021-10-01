Rallying returns with Harvest Stages – COC Eamonn McCafferty

Rallying returns to Donegal after an absence of almost a year and nine months.

Donegal Town will play host to the 2021 Harvest Stages Rally this Sunday 3rd October.

There will be 140 crews starting on Sunday morning and the stages are based on the outskirts of Donegal Town, in the Drimarone, Frosses area.

The entry list is impressive not just in quantity but also quality, with former Irish Tarmac and National Rally Champions included.

Starting first on the road will be the Harvest winners from 2019 Callum Devine & Brian Hoy.

Other drivers included in the top ten include Josh Moffett, Sam Moffett, Donagh Kelly, Declan Boyle and Desi Henry.

The crews will be away Sunday morning shortly after 10 am where 6 stages await.

Clerk of the Course Eamonn McCafferty says its fantastic to have rallying back in the county: