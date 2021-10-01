NWRA calls for ‘positive discrimination’ in forthcoming budget

The North Western Regional Assembly has called for positive discrimination for the region in the forthcoming budget.

In its pre-budget submission, the NWRA has highlighted the economic challenges facing the North-West of Ireland, and how the region’s economy is being left behind.

CEO David Minton says the region’s economic status has been downgraded from a ‘More Developed Region’ to a ‘Transition Region’ – the only region in Ireland to hold such a status – while the North-West was the only region in Ireland to be classified as a ‘Moderate Innovator’, namely a region with an innovation index score between 70% and 100% of the EU average.”

He says Covid has also hit the region hard: