McConalogue confident of agreement on Mica scheme

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says here is a massive job of work to be done in the next two to three weeks to ensure an acceptable Mica redress scheme is achieved.

Minister McConalogue was speaking after it emerged that Department of Housing officials on the Defective Blocks Working Group are recommending that the government do not agree a 100% Redress scheme, because it could involve costs of €3.2 billion.

The homeowner representatives on the group say that's not unexpected. They are assessing the draft report this morning, and will decide later today whether or not they will sign off on the document.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Minister McConalogue told Greg Hughes he's confident an agreement will be achieved, but it's important the mistakes of the past are not repeated.............