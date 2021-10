Ireland has approved an International Agreement to protect marine life in the North-East Atlantic.

The Government has joined 14 other countries and the EU in deciding to set up the North Atlantic Current and Evlanov Sea basin Marine Protected Area.

The MPA covers around 600 thousand square kilometres and comprises a vitally important area for seabirds in the North Atlantic.

The designation of the new MPA takes place because of a worrying drop in seabird numbers.